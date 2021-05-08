Pitt Meadows Day was celebrated with drive by cheers last year. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows day will be celebrated virtually again

80th anniversary of the popular celebration will have to be enjoyed from home

One of regions most enjoyable annual celebrations will be made virtual for the second year in a row.

Pitt Meadows Day is the community’s largest event of the year, but what would have been its 80th anniversary will be a quieter affair than the city is used to.

It will still be recognized on June 5, 2021, and Mayor Bill Dingwall said a line-up of fun activities is planned.

“This year’s celebration will kick off summer by showcasing talented students and residents, as well as the many aspects of our community that make us Pitt Meadows proud,” he said.

“Safety remains our top priority and therefore, to avoid gatherings, our traditional events such as having our parade is not possible this year.

“We are fortunate that residents have been highly engaged in the City’s virtual events over the past year. We hope to be able to celebrate in person with our community as soon as it is appropriate, potentially in the fall.”

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows Day postponed

READ MORE: Community drive-by cheer planned for virtual Pitt Meadows Day

This year’s virtual line-up and at-home activities include a virtual artisan market, virtual booths for local non-profit community groups, and a community slide show.

To participate in any of the above, email events@pittmeadows.ca

There will also be kids crafts for families, which will be free for Pitt Meadows residents, and $5 for non-residents, as well as a Pitt Meadows word search.

Pitt Meadows Proud at PMAG – The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is excited to announce the second annual Pitt Meadows Proud virtual and in-person exhibition from May 29 – July 11.

Pieces will feature work from Pitt Meadows Secondary School students and local residents. The gallery shop will consist of items only from Pitt Meadows artisans too.

“We are excited to support local artisans, the school district and local non-profits in this year’s virtual family-friendly event,” says Chief Administrative Officer, Mark Roberts.

“The city recognizes the importance of these events to our residents and continues to find innovative ways to create engaging experiences and incorporate local partners.”

Visit pittmeadowsday.ca to celebrate the 80th annual Pitt Meadows Day starting June 4, 2021.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds gather to remember victim of North Delta shooting
Next story
Statistics Canada sees more demand to fill out census online during pandemic

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows Day was celebrated with drive by cheers last year. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows day will be celebrated virtually again

80th anniversary of the popular celebration will have to be enjoyed from home

Students across school district watched videos and did activities geared towards mental health. (Special to The News)
National day of mental health marked by Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district

Child and Youth Mental Health Day started by FamilySmart in 2007

Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday evening (May 7) to remember 29-year-old corrections officer Bikramdeep Randhawa, who was killed in last weekend’s brazen daylight shooting outside North Delta’s Scottsdale Centre mall. (James Smith photo)
Hundreds gather to remember victim of North Delta shooting

Corrections officer Bikramdeep Randhawa, 29, was killed in what police say was a targeted incident

Nonavee MacDonald, a Fraser Health Region nurse who works HealthLink BC’s 8-1-1 phone line. (Marielle Tounsi/Special to Black Press Media)
‘We Answer the Call:’ Nurses vital to operation of 8-1-1 health hotline

National Nursing Week is May 10 to 16

Annette Code passed away in 2017. (Special to The News)
A special room at Pitt Meadows Museum dedicated to Code

Annette Code was a long-time museum volunteer, school board trustee

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant

Vancouver Giants earned a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Friday night, May 7, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Kelowna Rockets 6-2

Two short-handed goals for Langley-based team

<a href="Facebook users reported seeing a body on the side of the road this morning." target="_blank"></a>Facebook users reported seeing a body on the side of the road this morning. (File photo)
Man killed in fatal hit-and-run collision between Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Body reported at 6 a.m., police close North Parallel Road, single highway lane as they investigate

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gord Judson steers his log truck down a forest service road, using two-way radio and call signals to mark his position for oncoming traffic. (B.C. Forest Safety Council)
Planning some B.C. wilderness fishing? Don’t catch a log truck

Remote recreation areas bracing for heavy pandemic pressure

Former University of British Columbia student Stephanie Hale, 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
Human Rights Tribunal to hear complaint against UBC Okanagan for ‘mishandling’ sexual assault report

Stephanie Hale did not return to campus after the student she alleges attacked her was cleared of wrongdoing

Jennifer Coffman, owner of Truffle Pigs in Field, B.C., poses beside her business sign on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in this handout photo. Her restaurant and lodge have been hit hard by a closure of a section of the Trans-Canada Highway and by the British Columbia government discouraging Alberta residents from visiting during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Coffman, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Why we survive’: B.C. boundary towns struggle without Albertans during pandemic

Jennifer Coffman’s restaurant is located in the tiny community of Field, which relies on tourism

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to start releasing neighbourhood-specific COVID numbers after data leak

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Most Read