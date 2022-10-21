Pitt Meadows puts their emergency preparedness to the test

The free emergency training exercise will be held at South Bonson Community Centre on Saturday, Nov. 5. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows is giving people the opportunity to experience what being in a major emergency is like by hosting their emergency training exercise.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Pitt Meadows Emergency Support Services (ESS) and the Katzie First Nation Emergency Operations will team up to put on this training program at the South Bonson Community Centre.

“This exercise is the first of its kind and will focus on identifying unique needs of vulnerable populations during an emergency,” said manager of emergency programs Barbara Morgan. “It will help us create a specialized reception centre template that will be shared with other municipalities throughout B.C.”

Developing and practicing these emergency plans beforehand is vital to community safety, especially amongst those with disabilities, according to Langley Pos-Abilities Society executive director and founder Zosia Ettenberg, who will be running a workshop focused on seniors and people with disabilities as part of the training exercise.

“You look at that recent landslide in Hope, and they weren’t prepared,” said Ettenberg. “They didn’t know what to do with all those people.”

“People with disabilities have needs that are totally different from someone who doesn’t depend on batteries or ventilators to keep them alive.”

Mayor-elect Nicole MacDonald echoed these sentiments about the upcoming training exercise, saying, “It is so important that those who are dependent on medications, oxygen machines or CPAPs, or who have mobility issues, have the support they need in the event of an emergency.”

As Ettenberg explains, for vulnerable individuals, evacuating isn’t always as easy as simply going to a hotel.

“In an emergency, these people need to go somewhere accessible to them, and you’d be amazed at how many hotels aren’t very accessible,” said Ettenberg.

It’s this very issue that prompted Ettenberg and her organization to create their app, which she says has just finished beta testing and is designed to allow people with disabilities to easily find locations near them that are accessible to their individual needs.

Pitt Meadows residents can improve their preparedness by volunteering for the emergency training exercise as an evacuee. As a volunteer, they will be able to enjoy a free lunch, participate in emergency preparedness training for pets, and attend the Langley Pos-Abilities Society workshop.

The City is looking for 50 volunteers for the Nov. 5 exercise, which is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Interested individuals can register or find more information about the event by visiting https://www.pittmeadows.ca/emergencyexercise.