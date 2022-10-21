The free emergency training exercise will be held at South Bonson Community Centre on Saturday, Nov. 5. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The free emergency training exercise will be held at South Bonson Community Centre on Saturday, Nov. 5. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows puts their emergency preparedness to the test

The emergency training exercise will take place on Nov. 5

The City of Pitt Meadows is giving people the opportunity to experience what being in a major emergency is like by hosting their emergency training exercise.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Pitt Meadows Emergency Support Services (ESS) and the Katzie First Nation Emergency Operations will team up to put on this training program at the South Bonson Community Centre.

“This exercise is the first of its kind and will focus on identifying unique needs of vulnerable populations during an emergency,” said manager of emergency programs Barbara Morgan. “It will help us create a specialized reception centre template that will be shared with other municipalities throughout B.C.”

Developing and practicing these emergency plans beforehand is vital to community safety, especially amongst those with disabilities, according to Langley Pos-Abilities Society executive director and founder Zosia Ettenberg, who will be running a workshop focused on seniors and people with disabilities as part of the training exercise.

“You look at that recent landslide in Hope, and they weren’t prepared,” said Ettenberg. “They didn’t know what to do with all those people.”

READ MORE: Armed Forces confirms more than 300 rescued from Agassiz area landslides, floods

“People with disabilities have needs that are totally different from someone who doesn’t depend on batteries or ventilators to keep them alive.”

Mayor-elect Nicole MacDonald echoed these sentiments about the upcoming training exercise, saying, “It is so important that those who are dependent on medications, oxygen machines or CPAPs, or who have mobility issues, have the support they need in the event of an emergency.”

As Ettenberg explains, for vulnerable individuals, evacuating isn’t always as easy as simply going to a hotel.

“In an emergency, these people need to go somewhere accessible to them, and you’d be amazed at how many hotels aren’t very accessible,” said Ettenberg.

It’s this very issue that prompted Ettenberg and her organization to create their app, which she says has just finished beta testing and is designed to allow people with disabilities to easily find locations near them that are accessible to their individual needs.

Pitt Meadows residents can improve their preparedness by volunteering for the emergency training exercise as an evacuee. As a volunteer, they will be able to enjoy a free lunch, participate in emergency preparedness training for pets, and attend the Langley Pos-Abilities Society workshop.

The City is looking for 50 volunteers for the Nov. 5 exercise, which is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Interested individuals can register or find more information about the event by visiting https://www.pittmeadows.ca/emergencyexercise.

RELATED: Blood drive for Maple Ridge cancer patient

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

disabilitiesDisabilityEmergency PreparednessPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPP officer says Emergencies Act wasn’t needed to end Ottawa ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest
Next story
SUV plows into Lower Mainland home

Just Posted

The free emergency training exercise will be held at South Bonson Community Centre on Saturday, Nov. 5. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows puts their emergency preparedness to the test

Albion Elementary vice-principal Barry Henderson, is pied in the face by one of the top fundraiser for the school’s Terry Fox Run. (Christina Holland/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Principal pied in Maple Ridge – for a good cause

Ridge Meadows Soccer Club is hoping that this two-day soccer camp for cerebral palsy athletes becomes an annual event. (Ridge Meadows Soccer Club/The News)
Soccer camp for cerebral palsy athletes coming to Maple Ridge

In past years, before the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds attended the Return of the Salmon event in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Welcome the Return of the Salmon in Maple Ridge on Sunday