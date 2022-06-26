Pitt Meadows railway underpass project back before the public

The CP Rail underpass at Harris Road. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows residents are again being asked for their opinions about the coming traffic underpass at the CP Rail tracks on Harris Road.

Starting June 28, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will be returning to in-person engagement opportunities in the community, including two open houses.

The existing rail crossing at Harris Road creates long delays for emergency responders and commuters. By separating road and rail traffic at Harris Road, the Pitt Meadows Road and Rail Improvements Project is designed to make commutes safer and faster.

This project is funded by the port authority, CP, and the Government of Canada through the National Trade Corridors Fund.

The port authority will show a draft design for the underpass, and an update on plans to mitigate noise and vibration. There will also be a plan for a proposed heritage site, which will contain the relocated Pitt Meadows Museum and Hoffman’s Garage buildings.

The public can participate by attending either in person or online at the city’s Engagement and Priorities Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. For more information see pittmeadows.ca

This will be followed by two in-person open house events on June 29 from 4-7 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, and July 13 from 4-7 p.m. at the South Bonson Community Centre.

Learn more about how to get involved, and offer feedback, from June 28 to July 19 at portvancouver.civilspace.io

