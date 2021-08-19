Pitt Meadows recreation centre to resume normal hours starting September

Will be shut down from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12 for maintenance

Drop-in activities such as group fitness and gymnasium would also be restarting at the recreation centre. (Black Press Media file)

With the province rolling out its phased restart plans, and more people getting vaccinated, the City of Pitt Meadows announced Thursday of a complete back to normal schedule for its recreation centre.

Starting Sept. 13, the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre will go back to its regular, pre-pandemic hours of operation.

The recreation centre will however remain closed from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12 for their annual maintenance, during which time in-person and walk-in registration will be unavailable.

In a social media post, the city said, “There are exciting changes coming as we return to normal at the Recreation Centre. Effective Sept. 13 (once the Recreation Centre reopens after the Annual Maintenance Shutdown Aug.30-Sept.12).”

The centre will also be restarting drop-in programs such as drop-in gymnasium and drop-in fitness activities, with new schedules that could be viewed online.

The back-to-normal timings for the centre would be Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

