Planet Ice to partially reopen in December

Work continues at Planet Ice, but one ice surface will be in use in December. (Neil Corbett/The News)

City hall is announcing “Skating in December.”

Planet Ice in Maple Ridge has been closed for emergency repairs, but is ready to reopen one rink. The operator still has work to do before the facility is fulled opened. It is scheduled to be reopened early in 2021.

“The city received an update from the arena’s operator, RG Arenas Ltd (Maple Ridge), that with Rink Two’s pipes now repaired and using the remaining capacity of the existing condenser, this sheet is available for use as of Nov. 23,” said Valoree Richmond, director of parks and facilities.

”The city understands the new condenser is scheduled to be shipped in early December with installation occurring once it has been delivered to the site. RG Arenas has advised that they anticipate the second sheet of ice will then be ready the first week of January.”

The city has announced modified skating lessons and public skating – with new safety protocols – starting in December. Registration begins on Sunday at 8 a.m.

The city announced in September the two hockey rinks required a new condenser and repairs to the brine pipes under the concrete between the playing surfaces. The condenser takes from 10-12 weeks to be manufactured and delivered.

The closure has impacted numerous user groups, and the Ridge Meadows Flames Junior B team has been forced to operate out of an Abbotsford Arena. However, restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic have also curtailed arena use.

Richmond said the city benefits from collaboration between RG Arenas and Nustadia at Pitt Meadows Arena, which that has enabled Maple Ridge to provide ice at the Pitt Meadows facility during this time.



