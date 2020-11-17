Police arrest three people, seize drugs, weapons and $11,000 in Maple Ridge

On Friday (Nov. 13), Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Ridge Meadows RCMP executed a search warrant at a house in the 22100-block of Lougheed Highway, where three people were arrested and multiple items were seized. (The News file)

Three people have been arrested after Mounties executed a search warrant recovering illegal items and over $11,000, Ridge Meadows RCMP announced Tuesday morning.

On Friday (Nov. 13), Ridge Meadows RCMP and Metro Vancouver Transit Police executed a search warrant at a house in the 22100-block of Lougheed Highway, according to Cst. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Metro Vancouver Transit Police were conducting investigations along transit corridors which led them to investigate a local residence,” she said.

As a result of the investigation and search warrant, police said they arrested three people at the scene: a 34-year-old Maple Ridge man, a 50-year-old Maple Ridge woman, and a 45-year-old man with no fixed address.

Officers seized a knife, brass knuckles and imitation weapons, drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis, drug paraphernalia with scales and packaging, and over $11,000 in Canadian currency.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP will be working with the City of Maple Ridge to enforce any applicable nuisance bylaws against the property owner(s),” said Insp. Wendy Mehat.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

