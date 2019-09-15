An out of control house party led to several arrests Saturday night in Pitt Meadows. (THE NEWS/files)

Police officer assaulted at out of control house party in Pitt Meadows

Several arrests were made

A police officer was assaulted and a number of arrests were made at an out of control house party in Pitt Meadows Saturday night.

The incident took place in the 19200 block of Fieldstone Walk when a “large number of intoxicated youths” refused to leave a residence, according to tweet by the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The assault happened when police “assisted in removing the youths” from the home.

How many people were arrested and the condition of the police officer are unknown at this time.

• More to follow

