Police search for man wanted for his role in a 2015 Maple Ridge stabbing

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a man wanted for his involvement in a 2015 stabbing in Maple Ridge.
Ricky Korasak is wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault.
On Aug. 23 at around 2:30 a.m. it is alleged that Korasak and two other men were involved in a stabbing of two men in the 22200 block of Lougheed Highway.
Charges against Korasak were only approved by Provincial court and a warrant issued for his arrest on Dec. 5 2019.
Police are now asking for the public’s help.
Ricky Korasak is 34-year-old Asian man, 5’8 feet tall weighing 168 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm with the word LAOS.
Police consider Korasak to be dangerous and advise the public that if you do see him not approach and to call 9-1-1 immediately.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Korasak please call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.
