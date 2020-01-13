Police search for man wanted for his role in a 2015 Maple Ridge stabbing

Ricky Korasak is wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault

Ricky Korasak was allegedly involved in the stabbing of two men in Maple Ridge in 2015.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a man wanted for his involvement in a 2015 stabbing in Maple Ridge.

Ricky Korasak is wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault.

On Aug. 23 at around 2:30 a.m. it is alleged that Korasak and two other men were involved in a stabbing of two men in the 22200 block of Lougheed Highway.

Charges against Korasak were only approved by Provincial court and a warrant issued for his arrest on Dec. 5 2019.

Police are now asking for the public’s help.

Ricky Korasak is 34-year-old Asian man, 5’8 feet tall weighing 168 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm with the word LAOS.

Police consider Korasak to be dangerous and advise the public that if you do see him not approach and to call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Korasak please call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

