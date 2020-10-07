The Independent Investigations Office is investigating a motorcycle accident in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Maple Ridge

After interaction with RCMP officer, driver went off the road

The police watchdog agency will be looking into the conduct of a Ridge Meadows RCMP officer, and a subsequent motorcycle crash on Monday.

The Independent Investigations Office announced it is investigating the incident, which happened Oct. 5 at approximately midnight.

According to the IIO, an officer responded to a call regarding a man believed to be trespassing in the 12000-block of York Street. The officer attended a residence, and observed the man pushing a motorcycle from the house in question. and briefly spoke to the man before he rode away.

About 15 minutes later, a motorcycle went off the road on the Golden Ears Bridge on ramp at Lougheed Highway. The rider sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“The IIO is investigating to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the man’s injuries,” said the IIO press release.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C., and investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

READ ALSO: IIO recommends no charges in Maple Ridge police shooting

The IIO is asking any person who saw, heard or recorded the arrest of the man to contact the IIO witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

 


auto accidentmaple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

