Work underway in rebuilding Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pool. (Contributed)

Pool upgrades in new phase at Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

Major renovation should be done by next spring, some time

The demolition is done.

Now, the City of Maple Ridge is in the process of building a new leisure pool and hot tub as it continues its $9.6-million rebuild of the city’s 37-year-old indoor swimming pool facility in the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.

After digging up the pool decks over the summer, pouring concrete has already begun for the new leisure pool, which will have a beach entry and hot tub. A new lobby and change rooms are part of the project.

The city does regular updates of the project, which will take about 13 months, with completion sometime next spring. It’s asking residents if they have questions to post them on to Facebook.

The project includes upgrades of the water filtration and pool mechanical systems.

Previous story
B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint
Next story
Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Just Posted

Pool upgrades in new phase at Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

Major renovation should be done by next spring, some time

Video tells story of Maple Ridge tent city residents

Pivot Legal Society talks to Maple Ridge homeless

Canada Post workers go on strike in Maple Ridge

Job action hits four B.C. cities

GoFundMe set up for former Maple Ridge council candidate

Grover Telford ran for city council in the last three elections

On Community: Dinner, dessert at Anita Place

Homelessness Action Week in October brings awareness to homelessness in Greater Vancouver.

Spectacular fireworks cap off Celebrate the Night

Hundreds turn out for the annual event despite the rain

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

5 to start your day

Surrey man sells ‘make your own’ weed candy kits, Canada Post strikes hit the area and more

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Indonesia says survivors unlikely from Lion Air plane crash

A lion Air plane crashed into the sea likely killing all 189 people on board

Most Read