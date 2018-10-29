Pool upgrades in new phase at Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

Major renovation should be done by next spring, some time

The demolition is done.

Now, the City of Maple Ridge is in the process of building a new leisure pool and hot tub as it continues its $9.6-million rebuild of the city’s 37-year-old indoor swimming pool facility in the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.

After digging up the pool decks over the summer, pouring concrete has already begun for the new leisure pool, which will have a beach entry and hot tub. A new lobby and change rooms are part of the project.

The city does regular updates of the project, which will take about 13 months, with completion sometime next spring. It’s asking residents if they have questions to post them on to Facebook.

The project includes upgrades of the water filtration and pool mechanical systems.