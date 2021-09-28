Preschool linked to Maple Ridge Christian notified of COVID-19 exposure

A Maple Ridge preschool – part of an independent Christian school where a COVID-19 outbreak was recently declared– has been notified about an exposure to the virus.

Staff and parents of children who attend Roots to Wings Preschool received a letter from Fraser Health on Thursday, Sept. 28, shared online by BC School Covid Tracker, notifying them there was an exposure at the facility on Sept. 16, 17, 22, and 24.

The preschool is a program at Maple Ridge Christian School, where an COVID-19 outbreak was declared by the provincial health authority after 32 positive cases were recorded among staff and students at the school.

Fraser Health informed children and staff who were at the preschool on any of the days of the exposures that they must self isolate for 10 days from the last date they were there during the exposure dates listed.

Fraser Health is also recommending staff and children to monitor for symptoms 14 days from the last day they were at the facility during the exposure dates.

Those exposed should remain at home unless urgent medical care is needed. Children can be monitored in an outdoor space but they should not play with friends or go to any public areas, the health authority advised.

Close household contacts of staff and children who were exposed do not need to isolate, the letter confirmed.

Symptoms to monitor for include: cough; fever or chills; loss of sense of smell or taste; difficulty breathing; sore throat; loss of appetite; extreme fatigue or tiredness; headache; body aches; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea.

Maple Ridge Christian remains open for in-person instruction for Grades 6 and above.

Fraser Health is collaborating with the school as part of the outbreak response and is reminding the public everyone aged 12 and over is eligible to register for and receive their COVID-19 immunization.

To register go to gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

