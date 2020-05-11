RCMP investigation nets dozens of charges against Pitt Meadows suspect

A New Westminster man is facing 27 charges after an investigation by the Ridge Meadows RCMP SEU. (BLACK PRESS files)

A New Westminster man is facing 27 charges after his arrest in February as a suspect in several break-and-enters in Pitt Meadows.

Following the arrest of Tyson Taylor Helgason, 25, a constable with the Ridge Meadows RCMP Street Enforcement Unit was able to gather more evidence against him using recently acquired specialized training, said Cst. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows detachment in a press release on Monday, May 11.

“These charges were approved in large part to the work of our SEU team,” said Supt. Jennifer Hyland with the Ridge Meadows RCMP in the same release.

“This specialized training is one example of how we utilize our resources and share our services for the communities that we serve,” she said.

Ridge Meadows RCMP team up with Port Coquitlam

In February Helgason was initially facing two charges of break and enter, a charge of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and a charge of mischief under $5,000. Only one of the break-and-enter charges originated in Pitt Meadows.

Charges now include: one count of manufacture or transfer a prohibited firearm, restricted firearm, a prohibited weapon, a prohibited device or ammunition knowing he was not authorized; one count of possession of a prohibited firearm, restricted firearm or non-restricted firearm knowing that he was not the holder of a licence; 13 counts of break and enter a dwelling hours and commit an indictable offence; one count of possession of personal belongings, knowing that they were not his own and obtained by the commission of an offence; one count of committing mischief by willfully damaging an audio recorder, property of the RCMP; two counts of fraud of $5000 or less; two counts of breach of release order; two counts of possession of stolen property under $5000; two counts of mischief under $5000; one count of assaulting a police officer in execution of duty; and one count of theft.

Helgason has been remanded until August.

