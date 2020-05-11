A New Westminster man is facing 27 charges after an investigation by the Ridge Meadows RCMP SEU. (BLACK PRESS files)

RCMP investigation nets dozens of charges against Pitt Meadows suspect

Tyson Taylor Helgason being remanded until August on break-and-enter charges

A New Westminster man is facing 27 charges after his arrest in February as a suspect in several break-and-enters in Pitt Meadows.

Following the arrest of Tyson Taylor Helgason, 25, a constable with the Ridge Meadows RCMP Street Enforcement Unit was able to gather more evidence against him using recently acquired specialized training, said Cst. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows detachment in a press release on Monday, May 11.

“These charges were approved in large part to the work of our SEU team,” said Supt. Jennifer Hyland with the Ridge Meadows RCMP in the same release.

“This specialized training is one example of how we utilize our resources and share our services for the communities that we serve,” she said.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows RCMP team up with Port Coquitlam

In February Helgason was initially facing two charges of break and enter, a charge of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and a charge of mischief under $5,000. Only one of the break-and-enter charges originated in Pitt Meadows.

Charges now include: one count of manufacture or transfer a prohibited firearm, restricted firearm, a prohibited weapon, a prohibited device or ammunition knowing he was not authorized; one count of possession of a prohibited firearm, restricted firearm or non-restricted firearm knowing that he was not the holder of a licence; 13 counts of break and enter a dwelling hours and commit an indictable offence; one count of possession of personal belongings, knowing that they were not his own and obtained by the commission of an offence; one count of committing mischief by willfully damaging an audio recorder, property of the RCMP; two counts of fraud of $5000 or less; two counts of breach of release order; two counts of possession of stolen property under $5000; two counts of mischief under $5000; one count of assaulting a police officer in execution of duty; and one count of theft.

Helgason has been remanded until August.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Owner of raccoon-infested Abbotsford house told to tear down building
Next story
Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

Just Posted

RCMP investigation nets dozens of charges against Pitt Meadows suspect

Tyson Taylor Helgason being remanded until August on break-and-enter charges

Maple Ridge boy featured in Forbes ‘8 Under 18’ list for COVID-19 contribution

With more than 33,000 ear guards made, Quinn Callander refocuses on distribution

Driver ticketed after going 105 kms over the speed limit in Pitt Meadows

Car impounded for seven days

LETTER: Pitt Meadows woman shares COVID poem during delirium

Apparently the virus and self isolation is turning this person’s mind to mush

New fieldhouse concludes Maple Ridge park restoration

A year-and-a-half long project to refresh Telosky Stadium wraps, but due to COVID there are no users

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

Family of 7 loses everything in Abbotsford house fire

GoFundMe account set up after blaze destroys two-storey home

Owner of raccoon-infested Abbotsford house told to tear down building

Cost to demolish dilapidated Abbotsford home would be tacked onto owners’ property taxes

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Most Read