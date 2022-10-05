RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Maple Ridge

Thomas George Kendall wandered away from his residence



Ridge Meadows RCMP are searching for a 65-year-old man last seen in Maple Ridge.

Thomas George Kendall wandered away from his residence on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the 21500 block of Cherrington Avenue.

He is described as white, with blue eyes, with grey hair and a beard. He is six feet tall with a slim build.

Kendall was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt.

His family is worried for his safety and well-being due to underlying medical conditions.

Anyone who sees Kendall or knows anything about his whereabouts are being asked to call 9-1-1 immediately so police can ensure his well-being.

