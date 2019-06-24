RCMP surround Maple Ridge house, make arrest

Police swarmed a Maple Ridge residence Sunday, found firearms, and arrested a man in connection to a Mission file.

The arrest occurred at about 10 a.m. near 234th Street.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said Monday that the man, from Maple Ridge, initially refused to leave the home.

A later investigation found that firearms were inside the house.

”Out of an abundance of caution, a large police presence contained the area and the RCMP’s police dog services was brought in, at which point the man exited the house and was arrested without further incident,” Const. Julie Klaussner said in a release.

She added such calls generate a large police presence, which can be alarming for the neighbourhood.

“We take these types of calls very seriously and it’s always easier for us to scale back after an assessment of the situation.”

The incident ended peacefully, she said.

Police haven’t released the name of the man nor the charges.



