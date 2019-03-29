Ridge RCMP arrest two men, recover stolen vehicles

Investigation into vehicle thefts in Pitt Meadows leads to suspects

Ridge Meadows RCMP have arrested two men and recovered three stolen vehicles.

On March 15, police released a public alert after the detachment’s crime analyst section identified a trend in reports of auto theft from the Pitt Meadows area.

The investigation led the street enforcement unit to a prolific Maple Ridge offender who had recently been released from jail in February, said a police press release.

Police put surveillance on the alleged suspect.

On Thursday, March 21, police witnessed the suspect and another prolific offender from Surrey leave a Pitt Meadows farm in a Ford F350 truck, which was reported as stolen.

At around 3:20 p.m., the truck was stopped and both men were arrested without incident.

As part of the investigation, a second stolen Ford F350 truck and a stolen compactor machine, worth approximately $10,000, were recovered.

Since the arrests police have seen a decrease in auto theft, said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

On March 22, Surrey resident Justin Birch appeared in provincial court and has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, breach of probation and driving while prohibited.

On the same day, Maple Ridge resident Ryan Kaye appeared in provincial court and has been charged with possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

Both men remained in custody pending their next court appearances on March 29.



