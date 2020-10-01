Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest four people after report of forcible confinement

Two men, two women in custody after Lougheed Highway was shut down on Wednesday evening

Police had Lougheed Highway shut down to all traffic between 216th and Laity Streets late Wednesday afternoon, while a large contingent of officers, including a dog squad, converged on a home. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP have arrested two men and two women after responding to an alleged report of forcible confinement with weapons involved.

The incident closed the Lougheed Highway on Wednesday evening for more than an hour. Traffic was stopped at Laity and 216th Streets,

While on patrol in the 21300 block of Lougheed Highway on Wednesday afternoon, a frontline officer noticed a woman who was in distress.

After speaking with the woman it was discovered she had been held at a nearby house without her consent.

The police investigation also revealed there might be firearms at the location she referred to.

To ensure the safety of the public, the immediate area was secured and the RCMP’s Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), Air 1 and Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS) were called in to assist with the unfolding incident.

Lougheed Highway between Laity Street and 216 Street was closed to all traffic and the residence was contained.

The IERT was able to call out four people located in the residence. Two men and two women were arrested on scene without incident and are being held in police custody.

On Oct. 1, a warrant was secured and the house was searched.

“The public expects the police to respond accordingly and we take public safety very seriously,” said Const. Julie Klaussner. “For this reason, particularly in a case where there is alleged forcible confinement and weapons, it is all hands on deck as it is easier for police to scale back a response after an initial scene assessment.

“We understand the curiosity from the public when there is a major police presence, however, best practice is for the public to always go inside and stay clear of any unfolding police incident.”

Police are interested in speaking with several witnesses who stopped to assist the victim, but left the area prior to speaking with police.

If you saw something in the area or have possible dash camera footage from around 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 30, please contact Constable Halcrow at 604-463-6251 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.



