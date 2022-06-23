Ridge Meadows RCMP have new mental health unit

The Ridge Meadows RCMP has a new mental health unit. (Special to The News)

A new Ridge Meadows RCMPteam will be enhancing police response to support those with mental health concerns.

The Mental Health Unit (MHU) is made up of two police officers whose goal is to provide enhanced support and follow-up to assist frontline officers with ongoing management of clients, both adults and youths, who generate multiple calls to police as a result of their mental illness.

“We take great pride in the work that we are doing” said Cpl. Wilkinson, NCO in charge of the unit.

“We were already able to assist a youth in mental health crisis by expediting their assessment by months and connecting them to resources they urgently needed by advocating on their behalf through our established community partners.”

The fledgling team has already established ongoing partnerships with mental health agencies including Assertive Community Treatment, Maple Ridge Mental Health, The Hub, Intensive Case Management Team and Alouette Addictions to ensure quality support, early intervention and bridging of services.

The team will work to identify high-risk clients suffering with mental health issues, and create strategies and responses to reduce police engagements and increase public safety.