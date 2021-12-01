Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for missing 12-year-old

Ridge Meadows RCMP need help finding a missing 12-year-old.
Ashley Figon was last seen at around 8 a.m. on Dec. 1, during school drop off.
Figon never entered the school. A staff member noticed Figon, instead, walking away from the school.
Figon’s family is concerned for his safety as it is getting dark and cold.
Figon is five feet tall with a slim build and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants, with a black toque and black boots. He was also carrying a black backpack.
Anyone who has seen Figon or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP immediately at 604-463-6251.
Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
