Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for missing 12-year-old

Ridge Meadows RCMP need help finding Ashley Figon. (Special to The News)

Ashley Figon was last seen at 8 a.m. Dec. 1

Ridge Meadows RCMP need help finding a missing 12-year-old.

Ashley Figon was last seen at around 8 a.m. on Dec. 1, during school drop off.

Figon never entered the school. A staff member noticed Figon, instead, walking away from the school.

Figon’s family is concerned for his safety as it is getting dark and cold.

Figon is five feet tall with a slim build and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants, with a black toque and black boots. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Figon or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP immediately at 604-463-6251.

READ MORE: New RCMP superintendent feels ready for challenges of the position

ALSO: Maple Ridge council inks new deal with RCMP

maple ridgemissing person