Ridge Meadows RCMP officers seized a large sum of cash, alleged drugs, and a firearm during a traffic stop on Jan. 5, 2023. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers seized a large sum of cash, alleged drugs, and a firearm during a traffic stop on Jan. 5, 2023. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP seize cash, drugs, and a gun during Pitt Meadows traffic stop

The driver was pulled over and arrested on Thursday evening

Cash, drugs, and a gun have been seized by the Ridge Meadows RCMP after what was initially a routine traffic stop in Pitt Meadows on Thursday evening.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that officers were out patrolling the City of Pitt Meadows on Jan. 5 when they noticed a vehicle commit a blatant traffic violation at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the area of Davidson Road and Harris Road.

After pulling the driver over, officers observed what appeared to be drugs in the vehicle, resulting in the driver being arrested and the vehicle being searched.

“A search of the vehicle resulted in the officers locating a large sum of cash, alleged drugs, and a firearm,” said Klaussner.

Staff Sgt. Michelle Luca called the seizure a great example of the RCMP’s proactive work in the community.

“What appeared to be a traffic stop for a driving infraction turned into an officer removing a substantial amount of cash, drugs, and a firearm from our streets,” said Luca.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows hires interim detachment commander to lead new RCMP detachment

Insp. Adam Gander praised the arrest, describing it as “impressive results” and explained that it shows how committed the RCMP is to disrupting illicit drug trade in the community.

“This should serve as a reminder to others involved in the drug trade that we are out there and looking for you,” said Gander.

The investigation is still in progress, with no further information being available.

RELATED: Safe, laptops stolen from food bank in Maple Ridge

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsPitt MeadowsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Advocates, B.C. police warn online ‘sextortion’ of youth is on the rise
Next story
‘Miracle Baby’ and sole survivor of 1957 Prince Rupert mudslide dies at 66

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers seized a large sum of cash, alleged drugs, and a firearm during a traffic stop on Jan. 5, 2023. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP seize cash, drugs, and a gun during Pitt Meadows traffic stop

Home Restaurant in Maple Ridge offers delivery to its customers through Skip the Dishes. (Home Restaurant/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge restaurants call for further delivery fee restrictions in the new year

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is one of many non-profit organizations that is currently struggling to find volunteers. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society faces a 50% drop in volunteers

Hammond Elementary, Maple Ridge Elementary, and Maple Ridge Secondary are just some of the local schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers in January. (Blackpress file)
Maple Ridge schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers on Saturday