Ridge Meadows RCMP seize cash, drugs, and a gun during Pitt Meadows traffic stop

The driver was pulled over and arrested on Thursday evening

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers seized a large sum of cash, alleged drugs, and a firearm during a traffic stop on Jan. 5, 2023. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Cash, drugs, and a gun have been seized by the Ridge Meadows RCMP after what was initially a routine traffic stop in Pitt Meadows on Thursday evening.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that officers were out patrolling the City of Pitt Meadows on Jan. 5 when they noticed a vehicle commit a blatant traffic violation at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the area of Davidson Road and Harris Road.

After pulling the driver over, officers observed what appeared to be drugs in the vehicle, resulting in the driver being arrested and the vehicle being searched.

“A search of the vehicle resulted in the officers locating a large sum of cash, alleged drugs, and a firearm,” said Klaussner.

Staff Sgt. Michelle Luca called the seizure a great example of the RCMP’s proactive work in the community.

“What appeared to be a traffic stop for a driving infraction turned into an officer removing a substantial amount of cash, drugs, and a firearm from our streets,” said Luca.

Insp. Adam Gander praised the arrest, describing it as “impressive results” and explained that it shows how committed the RCMP is to disrupting illicit drug trade in the community.

“This should serve as a reminder to others involved in the drug trade that we are out there and looking for you,” said Gander.

The investigation is still in progress, with no further information being available.

