Ridge Meadows RCMP touts new Specialized Response Team

Experienced officers on the new SRT team are making a difference, say the Ridge Meadows RCMP. (Special to The News)

In just over seven months since its inception, the Ridge Meadows RCMP says its new Specialized Response Team is yielding results.

The SRT was first introduced to the public in June of 2022, and in a short amount of time that the team has been operating they have made a significant impact to the community. It is made up of experienced officers with in-depth knowledge of the community.

“This team of highly motivated and driven police officers, has shown their uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time,” said Sgt. Crystal Heisler, a 25-year veteran who heads up the team.

READ ALSO: Three stolen vehicles recovered by Ridge Meadows RCMP

The utilization of intelligence gathering and the team’s ability to be both strategic and proactive in their policing approach, combined with their experience, knowledge of the community and high criminality areas, and the ability to identify prolific offenders, has proven integral in the team’s ability to execute over 60 arrest warrants and recover more than $150,000 in stolen property.

“The utilization of other support units like the Street Enforcement Unit and intelligence sharing within these teams has been integral in the successes of SRT,” said Heisler.

The team will grow this year.

“Additional resources are being committed to this team for 2023. The Ridge Meadows RCMP is confident SRT will continue with their strong impact within the cities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge,” said Insp. Adam Gander.