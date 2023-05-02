Ridge Meadows Recycling Society named third-best recycling centre in B.C.

This is the fourth year they’ve made the list of top collectors of used oil and antifreeze

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society is once again being recognized by the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) as one of the top three collectors of used oil and antifreeze materials in the province.

Leanne Koehn, manager of community engagement for the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, explained that this is an honour that the recycling society has now received for the fourth year in a row.

“We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to provide a convenient, one-stop recycling depot to the residents of Maple Ridge that takes everything from used oil to foam packaging,” said Koehn.

Being listed as the third-best collector is actually a bit of a step down for the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, which has been slotted in the number two spot for the past two years, but still puts them well above nearly all other recycling centres in the province.

BCUOMA CEO David Lawes explained that every entry on the annual top-30 list does incredibly important work for their communities and the environment as a whole.

“Our ability to properly recycle and re-introduce used materials back into B.C.’s circular economy is important work that requires growing infrastructure to enable safe collection, handling, and storage,” said Lawes.

“Every single one of these collectors contributes to keeping our local communities stronger and healthier due to their ongoing commitment to keeping oil, filters, antifreeze and their containers, out of landfills.”

Participating in collection programs for things like antifreeze and oil is not something that is new to the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society.

“We first started recycling used oil when the program began in 2003,” said Koehn. “That’s 20 years of recycling used oil.”

Since then, she explained that the program has greatly expanded to include other related items as well.

“The program has grown over the years and now used oil, oil filters, empty oil containers, and antifreeze are now accepted for recycling at the Maple Ridge Recycling Depot.”

The Maple Ridge Recycling Depot is located at 10092 236 St., and is open every day of the week.

