The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society was named the third-best collector of used oil and antifreeze out of all recycling centres in the province. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society was named the third-best collector of used oil and antifreeze out of all recycling centres in the province. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows Recycling Society named third-best recycling centre in B.C.

This is the fourth year they’ve made the list of top collectors of used oil and antifreeze

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society is once again being recognized by the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) as one of the top three collectors of used oil and antifreeze materials in the province.

Leanne Koehn, manager of community engagement for the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, explained that this is an honour that the recycling society has now received for the fourth year in a row.

“We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to provide a convenient, one-stop recycling depot to the residents of Maple Ridge that takes everything from used oil to foam packaging,” said Koehn.

Being listed as the third-best collector is actually a bit of a step down for the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, which has been slotted in the number two spot for the past two years, but still puts them well above nearly all other recycling centres in the province.

RELATED: Maple Ridge recycling pickup moves to Recycle BC

BCUOMA CEO David Lawes explained that every entry on the annual top-30 list does incredibly important work for their communities and the environment as a whole.

“Our ability to properly recycle and re-introduce used materials back into B.C.’s circular economy is important work that requires growing infrastructure to enable safe collection, handling, and storage,” said Lawes.

“Every single one of these collectors contributes to keeping our local communities stronger and healthier due to their ongoing commitment to keeping oil, filters, antifreeze and their containers, out of landfills.”

RELATED: Maple Ridge gathers to celebrate the environment at Earth Day event

Participating in collection programs for things like antifreeze and oil is not something that is new to the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society.

“We first started recycling used oil when the program began in 2003,” said Koehn. “That’s 20 years of recycling used oil.”

Since then, she explained that the program has greatly expanded to include other related items as well.

“The program has grown over the years and now used oil, oil filters, empty oil containers, and antifreeze are now accepted for recycling at the Maple Ridge Recycling Depot.”

The Maple Ridge Recycling Depot is located at 10092 236 St., and is open every day of the week.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Awardsmaple ridgeRecycling

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pope’s willingness to return sacred items means they will come home: national chief
Next story
2 men dead after boating incident near Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

Lawn-watering restrictions come into effect across Metro Vancouver starting May 1. (The News files)
Watering restrictions in effect for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Two individuals on a motorcycle were struck by a vehicle near the Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge on Friday evening. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
UPDATE: Two hospitalized with serious injuries after Maple Ridge motorcycle incident

Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out last year. (Lisa Farquharson/The News)
Spend an evening in Venice at Rotary carnival in Pitt Meadows

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society was named the third-best collector of used oil and antifreeze out of all recycling centres in the province. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Recycling Society named third-best recycling centre in B.C.