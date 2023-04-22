PHOTOS: Maple Ridge gathers to celebrate the environment at Earth Day event

Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Spandy Andy was one of many performers at the Earth Day celebrations in Memorial Peace Park on April 22. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dozens of awards for climate activism, photography, and poetry were given out at the Earth Day celebrations in Memorial Peace Park on April 22. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Gerry Pinel was one of six recipients of the Climate Champion Awards at the Earth Day celebrations on April 22. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The citizens of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows flocked down to Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to enjoy the wide variety of Earth Day celebrations going on.

In addition to the Haney Farmers Market and a handful of food trucks, there was also a Repair Cafe in the bandstand, a Family Freecycle donation event by the leisure centre, and dozens of tents for local groups scattered throughout the park.

In an hour-long opening ceremony, host Leanne Koehn from the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, introduced community members from many different organizations who then announced winners of various community contests.

One of these contests was the Maple Ridge Climate Hub’s Climate Champion Awards, which were given to GETI president Gerry Pinel, Margaret Spratt from the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network’s Intergenerational Garden, Lynn Prindle and Graham Lewis of the Tyler Lewis Scholarship fund, Thomas Haney Secondary teacher Carla Van Der Pauw, Dee and Rick Hislop, and Perk Eco founder Jennifer Henry.

A full photo gallery and detailed coverage of the event will be available in the coming days.