PHOTOS: Maple Ridge gathers to celebrate the environment at Earth Day event

The citizens of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows flocked down to Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to enjoy the wide variety of Earth Day celebrations going on.
In addition to the Haney Farmers Market and a handful of food trucks, there was also a Repair Cafe in the bandstand, a Family Freecycle donation event by the leisure centre, and dozens of tents for local groups scattered throughout the park.
In an hour-long opening ceremony, host Leanne Koehn from the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, introduced community members from many different organizations who then announced winners of various community contests.
One of these contests was the Maple Ridge Climate Hub’s Climate Champion Awards, which were given to GETI president Gerry Pinel, Margaret Spratt from the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network’s Intergenerational Garden, Lynn Prindle and Graham Lewis of the Tyler Lewis Scholarship fund, Thomas Haney Secondary teacher Carla Van Der Pauw, Dee and Rick Hislop, and Perk Eco founder Jennifer Henry.
A full photo gallery and detailed coverage of the event will be available in the coming days.
