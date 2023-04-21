After the passing of their son Tyler Lewis in 2012, Lynn Prindle and Graham Lewis started a foundation in his honour. (Youtube/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge climate champion nominees tell their stories

Celebrated in Youtube videos ahead of Earth Day awards presentations

Videos of the nominees for Maple Ridge’s climate champions are available online, and the winners will be recognized on Saturday, April 22, at Maple Ridge’s Earth Day celebrations.

The awards are an initiative of a local environmental group, and the videos can be seen Maple Ridge Climate Hub’S Youtube Channel.

There are videos online for:

Carla Van Der Pauw, who has been a mentor for kids interested in the climate crisis at Thomas Haney secondary, where she works as a teacher. She is also the teacher sponsor off the school’s eco action club.

The Intergenerational Garden, which is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary, and where children learn from senior citizens how to grow and prepare their own food.

The Tyler Lewis Scholarship Foundation: After the passing of their son Tyler Lewis in 2012, Lynn Prindle and Graham Lewis started a foundation in his honour. Tyler was posthumously awarded a PhD in BioChem engineering from UBC where he was studying renewable energy. Since 2012, the foundation has awarded at least one, and as many as three, research grants worth $10,000 to students studying in the field of renewable energy and sustainability.

Gerry Pinel, who has started two societies that aim to promote climate solutions, over 17-years of work in this area.

Dee and Rick Hislop were nominated for a major recycling effort – they bought a used home, and moved it onto their property, on a new foundation.

Perk Eco is a company that works to help reduce the footprint of coffee shops.

Steve Ranta, a spokesperson for the Climate Hub, said the nominees represent a broad spectrum of people doing different activities to fight climate change. His group hopes that by publicizing their good work it will inspire others, bringing a “multiplier effect” of climate action.

The 2023 climate champions will receive their awards at the Earth Day opening ceremony, which starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, in front of The ACT Arts Centre.

