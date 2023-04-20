A Repair Cafe will be set up for Earth Day celebrations in Maple Ridge on Saturday, April 22. (The News files)

Celebrate the Earth in Maple Ridge on Saturday

Earth Day celebrations will be taking place in Memorial Peace Park

Hundreds will be celebrating all things eco-friendly on Saturday at Earth Day celebrations in Memorial Peace Park.

The theme for this years event is FLOW – taking a look at the many flows of life that swirls around us. And to encourage people become more conscious about how they interact and react to these continually changing landscapes.

“Whether we admit it or not, embrace it or not, change is the only constant in life,” said event coordinator Leanne Koehn with Ridge Meadows Recycling Society. “There are so many different flows all around us. Throughout our lives, we are constantly navigating these flows, moving from one place to another, needing different things at different times.”

The eco-inspired, all ages event will include a Family Freecycle, the Cycle Recycle Free Bike Draw, a Repair Café, arts & entertainment, interactive booths, a special Haney Farmers Market, electric vehicles, a Food Truck Festival, and more.

At the festival, the Alouette River Management Society, ARMS, will be celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Since 1993, the society has been proactively protecting and improving the Alouette Watershed and surrounding areas by creating a healthy environment connecting parks, trail systems, public centers and waterways.

“ARMS is very excited to celebrate our 30th birthday in 2023,” said executive director, Greta Borick-Cunningham. “Our celebrations will recognize our founders, past directors, members and volunteers in a series of fun activities in the outdoors.”

Earth Day events takes place from 10-2 p.m. on April 22, in Memorial Peace Park, just off 224 Street between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway.

For details go to: facebook.com/mapleridgeearthday or mrearthday.ca

