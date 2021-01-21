Ridge Meadows Salvation Army calls for extreme weather response

Freezing temperatures forecast tonight and Friday, snow on the weekend

Nobody will be turned away from the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministry in the next couple of days as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing. (THE NEWS/files)

Emergency cold weather beds are being activated for tonight and possibly more days at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, with freezing temperatures and snow in the forecast.

Today’s bright, sunny weather will give way to freezing temperatures, with a low of -2 C forecast tonight, and -3 C on Friday evening. There is also winter weather this weekend, with snow in the forecast for Saturday night, Sunday, and early next week – along with more freezing temperatures.

The extreme weather response has been called, and allows for accommodation of 95 people at the Salvation Army.

The response has already been called this year, to shelter the homeless population. It is called during periods of heavy rain, 50 mm in a day, and when there is snow forecast.

READ ALSO: Snow forecast for parts of Lower Mainland this weekend

The extreme weather beds will be available from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., beginning this evening.

Guests also receive a hot beverage, a bagged lunch and breakfast in the morning.



