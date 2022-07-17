Roadwork will cause delays on busy Maple Ridge route

Drivers are being warned that there will be delays on Dewdney Trunk Road in the coming week.
From July 18-22 there will be partial road closures on the busy east-west route, between 230th Street and Cottonwood Drive. The city is completing manhole repairs in several locations.
Drivers are asked to follow the directions of the traffic control personnel at the scene, as work proceeds between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The city said delays are expected for this capital project, and asks the public to plan trips accordingly.
Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.