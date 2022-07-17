Google map shows area of Dewdney Trunk Road that will see lane closures in the coming week. (Special to The News)

Google map shows area of Dewdney Trunk Road that will see lane closures in the coming week. (Special to The News)

Roadwork will cause delays on busy Maple Ridge route

Lane closures on Dewdney Trunk Road near 232nd Street in coming week

Drivers are being warned that there will be delays on Dewdney Trunk Road in the coming week.

From July 18-22 there will be partial road closures on the busy east-west route, between 230th Street and Cottonwood Drive. The city is completing manhole repairs in several locations.

Drivers are asked to follow the directions of the traffic control personnel at the scene, as work proceeds between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The city said delays are expected for this capital project, and asks the public to plan trips accordingly.

READ ALSO: Woman killed, man injured in Maple Ridge shooting

READ ALSO: Swarms of mosquitoes pestering Maple Ridge residents

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeRoad conditions

Previous story
VIDEO: Two die in Maple Ridge crash

Just Posted

Google map shows area of Dewdney Trunk Road that will see lane closures in the coming week. (Special to The News)
Roadwork will cause delays on busy Maple Ridge route

Hazel May shared a picture taken recently along the shores of the Fraser River, a few poppies in full bloom. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Beauty of petals

Wreckage was removed from the scene of a crash that killed two people in Maple Ridge Saturday night (July 16) around 11:30 p.m. on Lougheed Highway between 272nd and 280th Streets. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News)
VIDEO: Two die in Maple Ridge crash

(Pixabay)
IN OUR VIEW: Don’t fear tackling health care reform in B.C., across Canada