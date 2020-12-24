Roofers raise funds for Salvation Army Ridge Meadows

Whonnock Roofing helped to raise more than $7,000 for the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries by manning kettles, and then offering a cheque matching the amount donated. (Special to The News)

Last week, Whonnock Roofing and Gutters took over the Salvation Army kettle bells at several locations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, donating their time to raise money for the local charity.

Over the course of approximately eight two-hour shifts, they managed to “ring in” $3,529.45 in donations from the public.

The owners of Whonnock Roofing, Abraham and Clay Gagnon, then matched those total donations, and contributed to the effort with a company cheque for another $3,529.45. That made for a total of $7,058.90 raised for the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows – half raised by the company donating their time, and half from the owners’ Christmas spirit.

READ ALSO: Salvation Army ‘astounded by the generosity’ in Ridge Meadows

The Salvation Army has a goal of $90,000 for its kettle campaign over the holiday season of 2020, and spokesperson Amelia Norrie mentioned Whonnock Roofing and other local organizations as a reason why the Sally Ann is on pace to reach or exceed its goal.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and Donationsmaple ridgePitt MeadowsSalvation Army