The 1st Yennadon Scouts are hosting a Pancakes With Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 10. (1st Yennadon Scouts/Special to The News)

Santa, Syrup, and Stacks of Flapjacks at Maple Ridge hall

1st Yennadon Scouts hosts free Pancakes With Santa event on Dec. 10

The 1st Yennadon Scouts will be hosting what is likely to be their last Pancakes With Santa event at the Eagles Hall this weekend.

This annual event features endless stacks of fluffy pancakes and fresh fruit, but the main attraction for many people is a chance to talk to Santa and get a picture with the beloved Christmas icon.

RELATED: Santa Claus Parade slides through Maple Ridge

While the 1st Yennadon Scouts hope that as many people as possible show up to the event, they do warn that they only have a limited amount of gluten-free pancakes.

They will also be offering attendees plenty of coffee, tea, juice, and hot chocolate.

Entry to the event is free, but they are always grateful to receive donations. The scouts will also have a space set up to accept non-perishable food donations for the local food bank and unwrapped toy donations as well.

The Pancakes With Santa event will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Maple Ridge scouting group has been operating out of Eagles Hall for more than 90 years, but are now trying to find a new location after an offer was accepted for the sale of the hall.

VIDEO: Eagles Hall in Maple Ridge in process of being sold

The Eagles Hall is located at 23461 Fern Crescent, Maple Ridge.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmasfundraisermaple ridgeSanta Claus

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Castlegar city page disappears from Facebook without warning

Just Posted

The 1st Yennadon Scouts are hosting a Pancakes With Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 10. (1st Yennadon Scouts/Special to The News)
Santa, Syrup, and Stacks of Flapjacks at Maple Ridge hall

Ruskin Community Hall is offering a Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 10, 2022. (Ruskin Community Hall Association/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge residents can share a meal with Santa

Ridge Meadows RCMP handed out 18 tickets during a Counter Attack campaign in Maple Ridge on Saturday. (Black Press files)
Driver flees from police during Counter Attack campaign in Maple Ridge

The holiday ornament-making sessions will take place at the Maple Ridge Museum on Saturday, Dec. 10, and will give participants a chance to make their very own decorations for their Christmas tree. (Black Press Media file)
Maple Ridge Museum offers ornament making sessions in time for holidays