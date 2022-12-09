Santa, Syrup, and Stacks of Flapjacks at Maple Ridge hall

The 1st Yennadon Scouts will be hosting what is likely to be their last Pancakes With Santa event at the Eagles Hall this weekend.

This annual event features endless stacks of fluffy pancakes and fresh fruit, but the main attraction for many people is a chance to talk to Santa and get a picture with the beloved Christmas icon.

While the 1st Yennadon Scouts hope that as many people as possible show up to the event, they do warn that they only have a limited amount of gluten-free pancakes.

They will also be offering attendees plenty of coffee, tea, juice, and hot chocolate.

Entry to the event is free, but they are always grateful to receive donations. The scouts will also have a space set up to accept non-perishable food donations for the local food bank and unwrapped toy donations as well.

The Pancakes With Santa event will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Maple Ridge scouting group has been operating out of Eagles Hall for more than 90 years, but are now trying to find a new location after an offer was accepted for the sale of the hall.

The Eagles Hall is located at 23461 Fern Crescent, Maple Ridge.