Second man facing charges from July 8

Appeared in court Friday

Police have charged a second man in connection with an incident in northeast Maple Ridge on July 8.

On Monday, at around 7 a.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP received a report of an alleged robbery said to have occurred in the 25600-block of 128th Avenue in Maple Ridge.

Brendan Orlando Hatcher, of Port Coquitlam, appeared in provincial court Friday facing one charge of robbery and another count of use of an imitation firearm. He remains in custody, according to a Ridge Meadows RCMP release.

Police said in a Thursday release that the victim was in her vehicle when she was approached by three men – who they said allegedly tried to take her cellphone. They said that one of the men produced what appeared to be a firearm. The victim was able to safely get away before contacting police.

On Tuesday night, police received what was called a dash cam video of the incident and the Ridge Meadows RCMP Street Enforcement Unit assumed conduct of the investigation.

Earlier, Allen Robert Miller, of Coquitlam, appeared in court Thursday facing charges of robbery, disguising a face with intent to commit an offence, breach of an undertaking and one count of use of an imitation firearm.


