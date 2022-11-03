A fatal crash on Dewdney Trunk Road on Sunday claimed the life of a senior citizen. (Oct. 30, 2022) (Special to The News)

Senior died in downtown Maple Ridge multi-car crash

Police still investigating fatal accident that involved seven vehicles

Ridge Meadows RCMP released a statement about the fatal car accident that happened on Sunday morning in downtown Maple Ridge, saying there were seven cars involved, a 68-year-old man was the victim, and their investigation continues.

Thursday’s release noted that on Oct. 30, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP officers responded to multiple reports of a serious motor vehicle collision in the 22400 block area of Dewdney Trunk Road, near city hall.

Witness calls said a person was trapped inside a vehicle. BC Ambulance Services and Maple Ridge Fire Department responded, and tended to people who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. BC Coroners Services also attended as the 68-year-old man died at the scene.

The Ridge Meadows Investigational Support Team and the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services Team were at the scene, and are assisting with the investigation.

There were comments in social media that a medical emergency caused the collision, but that has not been confirmed by RCMP.

“The scope and scale to investigate a seven-vehicle collision scene like this does take time to consider all factors,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

“While a medical emergency could always be a factor in any collision incident, this is only one of multiple factors which police and all investigating units will look at, and other considerations will include, time of day, speed, weather and road conditions,” Klaussner added. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the man who tragically passed away.”

There were rainy conditions when the accident occurred. Some vehicles sustained severe damage, and debris was strewn across a wide area of roadway and the sidewalk.

car accidentmaple ridge

