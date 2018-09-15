Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver

Between 15 and 25 milimetres of rain expected to fall each hour in some areas

Unsettling weather in parts of the Lower Mainland have prompted a severe thunderstorm warning from Environment Canada.

The national forecaster said downpours of 15 to 25 millimetres per hour, as well as pea-sized hail, are expected to fall starting Saturday afternoon in Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley.

Yesterday evening, Maple Ridge got hit with an unexpected storm that brought torrential rainfall and snow in some areas, causing localized flooding and damage to buildings.

The national forecaster warned that heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

Previous story
Widespread damage from flooding in Maple Ridge
Next story
U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50

Just Posted

Veteran city councillors bow out in Pitt Meadows

Stark and Bell announce they will not seek re-election

Freak weather hammers Maple Ridge homeless camp

Deep, icy water ran through Anita Place, soaking tents and possessions

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver

Between 15 and 25 milimetres of rain expected to fall each hour in some areas

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Being Young: The Big September

I’m finding it miraculously easy to adjust myself to my surroundings.

Widespread damage from flooding in Maple Ridge

Homes and businesses were soaked in freak weather event

Serious head-on crash closes Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack

The road is expected to be closed for several hours after the collision Saturday morning

U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its team ended its two-day dedicated search

Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to latest reports

Canadian women drop pre-World Cup game to United States

Canadian women’s basketball team lost 84-68 to the United States ahead of FIBA World Cup

RCMP arrest B.C. man for allegedly stealing 70 truck batteries

Suspect given conditions to not go to North Vancouver

Theatre, pubs, senior-friendly transit pondered at B.C. care home forum

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

Advocate for Abbotsford victim’s family blasts ‘secretive’ B.C. Review Board

Comments come following Gabriel Klein’s fitness for trial hearings in high school stabbing case

Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

Canada recognized Nlaka’pamux basket making for its national historic significance this month

Most Read