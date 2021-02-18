The family home was boarded up, and some damage can be seen along the roof line. Damage inside is extensive. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The family home was boarded up, and some damage can be seen along the roof line. Damage inside is extensive. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Son, 8, got Maple Ridge family ready for fire emergency

Family of five got out alive, and dad credits his youngest

A family lost everything in their Maple Ridge home to a fire on Valentine’s Day, but the father of the house says it might have been worse if not for his young son.

“I credit my son for making me realize fire protection is a serious thing,” said Steven, who is now residing in a local hotel with his family, and living out of bags of new clothes.

He and his wife, their two boys and a guest, were all sleeping at the house when a smoke alarm went off at about 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Finding the blaze, Steven had thoughts of fighting the fire himself, but the situation soon became dangerous. He had to get everyone out quickly.

His wife grabbed jackets for the family, but they didn’t have time to put shoes on. Steven had no pants.

“Within 10 seconds of us being up, we had to get out of the house,” he said.

Soon there were 41 firefighters battling a blaze at their house at 117th Avenue and Morris Street.

Thinking about it afterward, it was a fire preparedness presentation by Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue at school that got his his eight-year-old son Aaron talking about the topic.

“He was energized by it,” Steven said.

Soon they were going through Aaron’s fire preparedness checklist, and replacing smoke alarm batteries. It was a smoke alarm that woke the household.

The fire could have been tragic, said Steven, if Aaron hadn’t been so inspired by a firefighter’s school visit.

“He’s a fantastic kid. We’re very lucky. We all got out alive.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge firefighters teaching safety in the kitchen for Fire Prevention Week

Steven was also thankful for the neighbours who appeared on the scene that night.

“They took my family in, and got us coffee,” he said.

The neighbours also found them some shoes, and Steve a pair of track pants.

The family went shopping for something to wear the next day, and he was again humbled when the manager gave them shoes and clothes.

“There are solid people in this community. I’m blown away by the giving,” he said.

The family is not yet sure the extent of the damage, but they will be out of their house for a long time. Deputy Fire Chief Michael Van Dop said the room of origin was completely burned out, and there is smoke and water damage throughout the building.

READ ALSO: More than 150 could be affected by early morning apartment fire in Abbotsford

Van Dop said the cause of the fire is not yet confirmed, but it appears to be accidental.

“We’ve lost pretty much everything,” said Steve. “It’s about putting things back together now.”

And, it’s about being thankful for what they have, he said, and for his youngest son getting them ready for just such an emergency.

“He should be proud. He’s an awesome kid.”

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firemaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Just Posted

The family home was boarded up, and some damage can be seen along the roof line. Damage inside is extensive. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Son, 8, got Maple Ridge family ready for fire emergency

Family of five got out alive, and dad credits his youngest

Students at Meadowridge School in a prerecorded Lunar New Year dragon and lion dance for a celebration on Feb. 19. (Special to The News)
Celebrating the Year of the Ox in Maple Ridge

A scaled-down dragon and lion parade will still take place for primary students

Artists conception of new development on Baynes Road in Pitt Meadows.
New subdivision would use farmland in Pitt Meadows

City council supports application to remove nine hectares from agricultural land reserve

A staff member at the Shipley’s No Frills in Maple Ridge has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google photo)
Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge department store

Loblaw reported case on Tuesday

Local landmarks across B.C. will be lit up for World Thinking Day on Monday, Feb. 22 (Girl Guides BC Council)
Guiding Blue to grace Ridge Meadows landmarks

Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day by lighting up three spots in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on as Premier John Horgan talks about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on January 22, 2021. British Columbia’s premier says violence against people of colour needs to be treated as a hate crime, in light of recent data released by Vancouver police showing a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Premier John Horgan said there are difficulties in prosecuting hate crimes

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

Crown counsel said questioning of the alleged victim exposed weaknesses in credibility and reliability

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

Most Read