Steven Page concert in Maple Ridge cancelled

All of Steven Page’s West Coast shows have been called off, including his appearance at The ACT in Maple Ridge on Friday, Sept. 30.

Eric Alper, who is the publicist for the former Barenaked Ladies front man, sent an email to The News Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, about the decision.

Page is on tour to promote his new solo album Excelsior that is being released on Friday, Sept. 30.

This is Page’s fifth solo album since embarking on a solo career in 2009.

ACT executive director Curtis Pendleton confirmed the sold-out show at the Mainstage has been postponed, “due to artist illness.”

However, she said, they are looking forward to welcoming Page and his bandmates as soon as the show can be rescheduled.

“We are currently communicating with ticket holders and working with Steven’s management to reschedule this performance as soon as possible,” she said.

Page, who co-founded the multiple award winning band Barenaked Ladies, was set to play in Nanaimo at the Port Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 28; in Campbell River at the Tidemark on Thursday, Sept. 29; then kicking off the season at The ACT Art Centre on Friday.

He is scheduled to play in Toronto on Oct. 2 before continuing his tour in the United States.

It is unclear whether any of these dates have been cancelled as well.

“Opening Night is just one of a terrific full season of performances almost every weekend, and the many artists and productions coming to The ACT stage can’t wait to welcome audiences back,” added Pendleton.

Jacqueline Leclerc, marketing and communications with The ACT, noted that it is too late to schedule another show for Sept. 30. The fall season will now be launched by a performance of Mozart and Her Brother on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9.

Once a new date for the Steven Page concert is confirmed, The ACT will be notifying current ticket holders and at that point offering refunds if the show can’t be attended.

