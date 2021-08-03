Suspicious fire in Maple Ridge north of Meadowridge School

Deputy fire chief of the Maple Ridge Fire Rescue thought it was lucky someone noticed the fire in such an isolated area. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A brush fire broke out at a property near 240th trail, north of Meadowridge School in Maple Ridge.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 12599 240th St., where a brush fire had broken out. The property was at the far end of a dead-end street. The fire was believed to have been at around 20 to 30 feet and had affected a couple of trees in the area.

The fire was brought under control quickly by the firefighters and the fire was completely out by 4:20 p.m.

According to the Maple Ridge Fire Rescue deputy chief Geoffrey Spriggs the conditions are still so dry that even a light breeze was re-igniting the fire making it difficult to put out. He also said that it was “lucky that somebody noticed it in such an isolated location”. Spriggs added that the timely call by the caller and the fact that the firefighters were already returning from another fire incident and were able to reach the location in time, made it easier to put it out quickly.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP was also asked to attend the scene due to the nature of the fire being determined as “suspicious”, as well as due to the presence of a suspicious vehicle.

More details as they become available.

