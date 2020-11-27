The numbers of COVID-19 exposures continue to climb at Maple Ridge schools. (Pixabay)

The numbers of COVID-19 exposures continue to climb at Maple Ridge schools. (Pixabay)

‘The anxiety is pretty high,’ says Teachers Association president

There have been eight COVID-19 exposures at Maple Ridge schools in the past two weeks

With COVID-19 exposures on the rise at local schools, teachers are starting to get nervous, said Maple Ridge Teachers Association president, Trevor Takasaki.

“Seeing the numbers climb-and-climb is increasing the anxiety teachers are feeling right now,” he said.

According to the Fraser Health school exposure list, within the past two weeks there have been three exposures at Albion Elementary (Nov. 17, 18, and 19), and one exposure each at Fairview Elementary (Nov. 19), Maple Ridge Elementary (Nov. 13), Samuel Robertson Technical (Nov. 17), Thomas Haney Secondary (Nov. 17), and Yennadon Elementary (Nov. 16).

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure events at three more schools

With guidelines being changed in many other businesses and industries, Takasaki said teachers have been looking to the province to make some adjustments to help them feel a little safer too.

“Even if we accept- and I’m not saying we necessarily do – that young children don’t catch or spread [COVID-19] as often as adults do, the teachers are still wary of spending so much time indoors with that many other people,” he said.

“We’re seeing mandates change for businesses all around us, and we’re not seeing that change for schools, and that’s frustrating.”

The B.C. Teacher’s Federation has called on the province to reduce the number of students per class to 15 in the Fraser Health region, and has appealed to the parents in the province to talk to their kids about wearing masks in class.

Takasaki said he hopes their voices are heard soon.

“I think our local teachers have done a pretty good job within the rules we’ve had in place, but the frustration remains,” he said.

“It doesn’t seem like enough is being done to look after the teacher, and that makes them feel more anxious going into school each day.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgeSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PMOops: Trudeau’s office releases account of him scolding O’Toole before it happens

Just Posted

Chief Robert Gladstone of Shxwha:y Village at a federal flood funding announcement April 24, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Consortium of Indigenous chiefs seeking a way to participate in cannabis economy

All Nations Chiefs from the Shxwha:y, Cheam, Soowahlie and Sq’ewlets holding online forum Dec. 2

The numbers of COVID-19 exposures continue to climb at Maple Ridge schools. (Pixabay)
‘The anxiety is pretty high,’ says Teachers Association president

There have been eight COVID-19 exposures at Maple Ridge schools in the past two weeks

Heather Walker, development coordinator at Community Services, is hoping the community will support their annual auction. (Community Services/Special to The News)
Largest auction fundraiser for Maple Ridge charity moved online

More than 100 items to bid on to support Community Services

Locally the Starfish Pack program currently delivers 125 backpacks to 15 schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (The News/files)
Christmas plants to benefit hungry children in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Meadow Ridge Rotary Christmas Plant sale to raise money for the Starfish Backpack Program

Lisa Beare, the MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, was sworn in as a member of cabinet on Thursday, Nov. 26. (Special to The News)
MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has a new cabinet position

Lisa Beare is the new Minister of Citizen’s Services

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks along the seawall in North Vancouver Wednesday, November 25, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

Hospitalizations reach more than 300 across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Despite rumours, Surrey RCMP say they are not issuing tickets to people if they are driving in a vehicle with others from a different household. (File photo)
COVID-19 tickets: No, RCMP aren’t checking vehicle occupancies, restaurant tables

Enforcement about education, not punishment says Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

Most Read