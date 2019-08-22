Three Maple Ridge intersections should have easier stopping

207th Street is one of the intersections that will get special road surfacing.

Motorists will find three corners in Maple Ridge, and one in Pitt Meadows, easier to stop at because of a special coating applied to the road surface.

The intersections are all on the Lougheed Highway, at 203rd, 207th and Laity streets, and at Kennedy Road, in Pitt Meadows and were treated with a specialized aggregate and resin to make for better traction.

The improved intersections were selected because they were identified as high-collision locations. The application toughens the road surface to reduce skidding and helps vehicles come to a complete stop, quickly and safely, said a news release from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare.

“Transportation and infrastructure needs in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows went by unaddressed for far too long,” said Beare. “This government is taking a different approach. We’re delivering safe and effective infrastructure that will keep people moving through this busy corridor.”

The four intersections are among 14 intersections have been improved at a cost of $3.9-million shared between the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and ICBC.

ICBC will be monitoring the intersections to determine effectiveness and whether the treatment will be used at other locations.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter