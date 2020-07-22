Three people safe after fire at Maple Ridge home

Cause of the fire is under investigation

Three people were home Tuesday night when a fire broke out in the attic space of their Hammond home.

Maple Ridge firefighters reported to the 11800-block of 203rd Street around 9 p.m. to find flames coming through the attic space of the residence, where the fire was contained.

READ MORE: Online service for Maple Ridge assistant fire chief who lost his battle with cancer

“There was people home with pets at the time of the fire and all are safe and sound,” said Howard Exer, Maple Ridge fire chief.

The home did sustain some structural damage to the roof and water damage, Exner added.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the area to assist firefighters with redirecting traffic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefirefightersmaple ridge