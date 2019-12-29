Marc Dalton was sworn in as Conservative Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in November after defeating Liberal incumbent Dan Ruimy during the Oct. 21 federal election. (THE NEWS – files)

Top Stories 2019: Marc Dalton appointed to Conservatives Shadow Cabinet

He was sworn in as Conservative Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in November

Marc Dalton was recently appointed deputy shadow minister for indigenous services and said he will spend his time in office serving the community by holding the Liberals to account.

“I’m Metis so I am looking forward to holding that portfolio,” he said.

READ MORE: Marc Dalton sworn in as MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Dalton was sworn in as Conservative Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in November after defeating Liberal incumbent Dan Ruimy during the Oct. 21 federal election.

“I am known in the community and I think that helps,” he said. “I think the combination of the message we had, and the work we put into the campaign and my past experience and relationship with the communities is what made a difference as far as getting elected.”

Dalton said it was the party’s push to put the issue of affordability at the forefront that put him out on top.

“I think that the message from the Conservative party really resonated because our main approach and focus was on affordability and people have really felt the squeeze financially, and no matter where they are living, people are finding it a real challenge living in the Lower Mainland,” he explained.

But Dalton believes affordability is about more than just buying power.

“Affordability also has to do with having a job,” he said. “We need good-paying jobs and right now the policies and the approach that the current government is doing whether it be the forestry, or mining or natural resources is really impacting jobs across Canada. That’s a very big issue that we’ll continue to focus on as far as jobs, and the economy and affordability.”

READ MORE: Dalton takes riding for Conservatives

The federal election saw the Conservatives win the popular vote, but the Liberals resume office as a minority government.

“The Liberals have promised many things. In many ways, they’ve over-promised because right now they’re overspending. They have already totally blown their budget,” he said.

During his campaign, Dalton said they visited over 30,000 homes, and he will continue to build relationships including with the opposition.

“Even if you have partisan perspectives you still need to work together in order to help the community and to see it benefit,” he added.

Most Read