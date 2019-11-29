Tjeerd ‘Ted’ Vanderveen, who suffers from dementia, has been missing since Thursday. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Rescue teams assist in search for missing Maple Ridge man with dementia

Tjeerd ‘Ted’ Vanderveen left his home Thursday morning for a walk in the Ferguson Trails area.

Search teams from Maple Ridge, Coquitlam, Mission, Surrey and Abbotsford converged on to the Grant Hill area of Maple Ridge on Thursday and searched late into the night for a man suffering from dementia.

But as of 8 a.m. Friday, they haven’t found him, said a Ridge Meadows RCMP spokesperson.

RCMP said that Tjeerd ‘Ted’ Vanderveen, 72, who suffers from dementia, left his home in the 26500-block of 112th Avenue, at 10:45 a.m., Thursday, to go for a walk in the Ferguson Trails area, a location well-known to him.

He has not returned, which is out of character for him, police said in a release.

Sgt. Amanda Harnett said Friday that there likely were two sightings of Vanderveen on Thursday, at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., near his home.

But Vanderveen, who left without his wallet or cellphone, still hasn’t been found.

Harnett said the search is continuing.

“Today, police and volunteers will be performing door knocks, going door-to-door, handing out information and ensuring the neighbourhood is aware of the search for Ted,” Harnett said.

She added that Ted’s family states that he is not the type to ask for help so even if someone approaches him, he may not respond.

“We will follow up every lead. If you think you have seen Ted, call 911 immediately,” Harnett said.

RCMP Air One and Police Dog Services joined in the search and more than 40 search team volunteers hiked the trails and areas surrounding Grant Hill until 1 a.m., Friday, Harnett said.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -3 C tonight.

Teams will resume their searches for the man today, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue said online.

Residents in the Whonnock area are also pitching in by checking their properties and driving around looking for the man.

Vanderveen is described as:

• elderly white man;

• slim build;

• short grey hair;

• wearing a turquoise coat, jeans, black boots, and a black tuque and black gloves.

He responds to the name Ted.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

