UPDATE: Maple Ridge teen suffered serious injuries after vehicle flipped in water-filled ditch Friday

Emergency vehicles on scene after an 18-year-old Maple Ridge woman ended up trapped in a vehicle that flipped into a creek on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash that sent a Maple Ridge teen to hospital with “serious” injuries on Friday, Feb. 5.

The 18-year-old woman was still in hospital on Monday following the accident along the 245oo block of 112 Avenue in Albion when she became trapped inside a grey, four-door Acura after it rolled down a “steep embankment” and into a creek.

She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and the Maple Ridge Fire Department raced to the single vehicle accident at around 5:45 p.m. and the woman was rushed to a waiting Air Ambulance which landed at Samuel Robertson Technical secondary.

“This young woman from our community has suffered serious injuries and our thoughts and prayers go out to this woman, her family and friends,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Ridge Meadows General Investigation Section, Investigational Support Team, and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are assisting with the investigation – which is still ongoing, said Klaussner.

Anyone who witnessed the accident can contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.



