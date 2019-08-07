UPDATE: Missing person used transit in Maple Ridge

Search of UBC Research Forest does not turn up missing person

Cody Elle Smith

Ridge Meadows RCMP are hoping to speak with transit users who may have seen a missing person from Maple Ridge.

Cody (Elle) Smith, was earlier reported to have been in downtown Vancouver on July 16, but police have determined this information was inaccurate.

Ridge Meadows RCMP believe Smith returned to Maple Ridge on July 12 via transit. The investigation has shown Smith rode the 741 Anderson Creek bus to Silver Valley, departing Haney Place shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, July 12. Police are hoping to speak with any transit users or residents who may have seen Smith on that day.

Smith is described as 32 years old, 5’11” tall, 150 lbs. with a slim build, light skinnned with a fair complexion and shoulder length dark hair.

Smith is known to camp in the woods in the Silver Valley area. An extensive search of the Malcolm Knapp Research Forest was conducted by Maple Ridge Search and Rescue but Smith was not located.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Smith, you are asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251, and refer to file 2019-17573.

 


