Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Pitt Meadows townhouse fire considered suspicious

RCMP investigation ongoing

A townhouse fire early Monday morning in Pitt Meadows has been deemed suspicious.

An investigation by the Pitt Meadows fire department determined that there were multiple set points on an Osprey Village townhouse and a nearby BMW.

“There’s no ignition source that could be found and the vehicle and the house were separated from each other so it’s unlikely that the fire spread from one area to the next,” said Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson.

READ MORE: Garden hoses used to douse townhouse fire in Pitt Meadows

On Monday, Aug. 3, at 1 a.m., Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue were called to a townhouse fire along Barnston View Road.

Neighbourhood residents were able to knock down the fire using garden hoses, said Larsson, and had a majority of the fire out by the time fire crews arrived on scene.

Fire crews knocked on the door of the residence and when nobody answered gained access to the home to make sure there were no humans or pets inside.

Nobody was home, said Larsson, but a sprinkler had been activated inside.

Damage was limited to the exterior siding of the unit and a door, along with minor damage to the car which was parked nearby, noted the fire chief.

The RCMP had the vehicle towed from the scene, he added.

RELATED: Police rule out use of explosive device in car fire

Larsson was not sure if the family would be able to return to the house right away, but said restoration crews arrived early on site.

This is the second time the fire department has been to that residence for a car fire.

The first car fire took place at the end of February, said Larsson.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed that they are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred on Aug. 3, at 12:45 a.m. in the 10900 block of Barnston View Road.

Pitt Meadows fire requested police assistance with a vehicle and small structure fire, explained Cst. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“This is still an ongoing police investigation with the support of the findings from the Pitt Meadows fire department,” Klaussner noted.

Klaussner also completed a search for the exact same residence in police files and said she did not find any file related to a previous fire.

However, she said, she could look into it further with more information as police “experience approximately 100 files per 24 hour period” and there are roughly 3000 files for the month of February.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Provinces not moving fast enough to assess, mitigate flood risk: report
Next story
Canada ‘profoundly concerned’ over China death sentence for citizen in drug case

Just Posted

UPDATE: Pitt Meadows townhouse fire considered suspicious

RCMP investigation ongoing

Slight decrease in homelessness in Maple Ridge

2020 Homeless Count finds 114 people without housing in the city

‘Frugal’ Maple Ridge lottery winner ponders purchases

Local lawn bowler plans to buy an SUV and some kitchen appliances with half-million dollar windfall

Premier in Maple Ridge for health care announcement

Urgent and primary care centre gets permanent home in Haney Place Mall

B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June

Canada vows retaliatory measures as Trump restores tariff on Canadian aluminum

The new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement that replaced NAFTA went into force on July 1

Canada ‘profoundly concerned’ over China death sentence for citizen in drug case

Police later confiscated more than 120 kilograms of the drug from Xu Weihong’s home

Answers to 5 common questions facing families for the COVID-19 school year

COVID-19 protocols are likely to vary even more at the school board level, and even and school-to-school.

Four activists face charges linked to 2019 Abbotsford hog-farm protest

Mischief and break-and-enter charges laid for incidents on four separate days prior to the protest

Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories

With limited resources, they say they don’t have any authority or power to enforce the closures

UBC loses appeal on Fisheries Act convictions

BC Supreme Court upholds order to pay $1.55-million fine

‘Tiny home’ being built for Abbotsford woman with severe allergies

Online campaign raises $59,000 for custom cargo trailer for Katie Hobson

Most Read