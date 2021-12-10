Vandals damage field at Maple Ridge school

One or two vehicles damaged a field at Samuel Robertson Technical over the weekend. (Carolyne Breedveld/Facebook)

A field at Samuel Robertson Technical was damaged over the weekend after one or more vehicles used to open grassy area to spin out.

The incident took place on the field at the north west side of the school, just to the left of the parking lot, explained Irena Pochop, with School District 42. She said fortunately the damage was only partial.

Carolyne Breedveld first noticed the damage on Sunday Dec. 5. She took pictures of the field and posted them online.

“This is so disappointing,” she said, suggesting a barrier be put up between the hill and the parking lot at the school.

“This is not the first time this has happened this year,” she added.

As the damage is not severe – and the field is not being used during the winter months – it will not be made a priority for repairs.

Remediation work, noted Pochop, will be limited to reseeding and minor levelling.

The field is owned by the school district, added Pochop, but maintained by the City of Maple Ridge, who were notified about the vandalism by the school district on Monday.

This is not the first incident of its kind at SRT or other schools in the district.

One of the latest incidents of vandalism took place at Pitt Meadows secondary in June this past year.

The field at SRT will be used again from April to May but does not have a specific use at the school, added Pochop.

