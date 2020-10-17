Mourners lined both side of the street near 203rd and Dewdney Trunk Road to pay last respects to RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa on Saturday, Oct. 17 (Alanna Wadhwani/special to Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News)

Mourners lined both side of the street near 203rd and Dewdney Trunk Road to pay last respects to RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa on Saturday, Oct. 17 (Alanna Wadhwani/special to Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News)

VIDEO: A last farewell to Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa

A roadside procession allowed mourners to maintain a safe distance and still pay respects

A long line of people, carefully spaced, stretched down both sides of 203rd Street near Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 17th .

There were dozens and dozens of mourners, there to pay their last respects to Mike Pedrosa, a Langley RCMP constable who passed away from cancer on Oct. 10 at his home surrounded by his family.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows RCMP officer loses battle with cancer

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large turnout at the funeral service wasn’t possible, so a procession of vehicles, led by a motorcycle, slowly passed by to give all who wanted, a chance to say goodbye.

In a statement, RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland described Pedrosa as a long-time officer who “served with honour and pride.”

“Rest in peace Mike, from your brothers and sisters” Hyland said.

A tribute video to Pedrosa was posted online by the detachment.

Ridge Meadows RCMP also shared the valedictorian speech that he gave at his graduation as an RCMP officer in 2007, saying it displayed the values of courage and strength that Pedrosa embodied.

“You have heard of a time far, far away when loyalty was honourable, when a pure and strong heart was a good thing, when showing compassion and dedication to others was more important than putting yourself first,” Pedrosa said.

“Do not embrace values at work because it is policy. Embrace values in your life because there is good in it. Even at home, you are a display of good values to the community around you. Love your wife, be faithful to her. Love your husband and cherish him. Invest your life into the lives of other people around you, especially the youth, and you will see safe homes and safe communities as those children you have invested in grow older.”

He closed by telling his troop that “the fight is on for the hearts and minds of the nation. The only thing necessaryfor the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. You who are good men and women, fight the good fight! You who are good men and women, you shall wear a scarlet uniform! Fight the good fight! Fight the good fight!”

In a GoFundMe page started for Pedrosa, friend Shannon Stenbeck said a tumor was discovered in Pedrosa’s brain after he suffered a grand mal seizure in March, 2010.

RELATED: Cops pedalling for Cancer in Maple Ridge

At that time Pedrosa underwent surgery and underwent eight months of chemo when the tumor was determined to be malignant.

But on Sept. 7, 2016, he suffered another seizure and was rushed to hospital where a CT scan and a later MRI revealed a mass in his previous tumor site.

He underwent brain surgery that year.

Donors on the site raised $13,140 for his family.

Pedrosa leaves behind his wife, Ida, and three children

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Upwards of 30,000 feral cats in Langley an ‘invisible’ problem, Tiny Kittens founder says

Just Posted

Mourners lined both side of the street near 203rd and Dewdney Trunk Road to pay last respects to RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa on Saturday, Oct. 17 (Alanna Wadhwani/special to Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News)
VIDEO: A last farewell to Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa

A roadside procession allowed mourners to maintain a safe distance and still pay respects

Tiny Kittens founder Shelly Roche said there are an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 feral cats in Langley. Many cats the local non-profit rescues require special needs and more resources to nurse back to health, like Thor and his seeing eye cat Nyla. (Tiny Kittens)
Upwards of 30,000 feral cats in Langley an ‘invisible’ problem, Tiny Kittens founder says

Fort Langley non-profit broadcasts 24-hour live stream of rescues

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 10. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer loses battle with cancer

Mike Pedrosa passed away Oct. 10

Amanda Nicholson and her Grade 1/2 class take cover underneath their desks during the Great British Columbia ShakeOut on Thursday. (Eric Langton Elementary/Special to The News)
Hundreds at Eric Langton in Maple Ridge drop and take cover

Students were participating in the Great British Columbia ShakeOut

Advance polling stations are already open. There’s still time to request a mail-in package. And, of course, people can cast their ballot on election day, on Saturday, Oct. 24. (Black Press Media files)
OUR VIEWS: Vote early for grandma – and others

Advance polls opened Thursday, and there’s also time to get a mail-in ballot, to avoid Oct. 24 lines

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Unsworth elementary school librarian, Lorraine Warner, explains to Grade 5 student, Zachary Greenwood, how to use the new book vending machine on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Valley elementary school home to Chilliwack’s very first book vending machine

Students at Unsworth earn new books from the machine by completing reading challenges, being kind

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

Most Read