Damage can be seen in the front of a house along 204 Street in Maple Ridge after a fire. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

VIDEO: Dog saved from house fire in Maple Ridge

Flames were seen in the living room of a home along 204 Street

A dog was rescued by firefighters Sunday afternoon after a house fire in Maple Ridge.

Flames were reported in the living room of the home in the 12400 block of 204 St. at about 4:45 p.m., when the call came in.

At least six fire trucks were on scene along with one ambulance and two police vehicles.

RELATED: Townhouse fourth Maple Ridge blaze in less than a day

One witness, who lives across the street, said he saw one woman repeatedly running from the front to the back of the house.

The dog was saved from the basement and was walking and wagging its tail as it was reunited with its owners.

All other occupants managed to get out of the house by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

More to follow

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Damage can be seen in the front of a house along 204 Street in Maple Ridge after a fire. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Previous story
More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

Just Posted

VIDEO: Dog saved from house fire in Maple Ridge

Flames were seen in the living room of a home along 204 Street

On Community: Outreach is more than housing

Meet Coast Mental Health’s outreach team in Maple Ridge.

Good Reads: Celebrate literacy at Maple Ridge library

Winter Fun Fair on Saturday, Jan. 25th

VIDEO: Life of Maple Ridge Legion president celebrated

About 100 people attended the celebration for Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 president Jim MacDonald

High winds knock out power in parts of Maple Ridge

More than 3,000 homes were affected.

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

In recent years, property owners have pored over assessments much more closely

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Most Read