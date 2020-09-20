Firefighters fought to keep an outbuilding fire from spreading Saturday night, Sept. 19, 2020 in the 13200 block of Sharpe Road. (Barry Brinkman/Special to Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows News)

VIDEO: fire destroys Pitt Meadows outbuilding

Three RVs are write-offs following Saturday night blaze

Fire completely destroyed an outbuilding and three RVs in the 13200 block of Sharpe Road in Pitt Meadows on Saturday night, Sept. 19.

Pitt Meadows Fire Department assistant chief Dave Saddler said the call came in around 11 p.m. and firefighters arrived to find the outbuilding fully involved.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby house, but the outbuilding, which was being used as a shop, was “a total loss,” as were the three RVs, Saddler told the Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows News.

“Crews did a good job of containing it,” Saddler remarked.

Thirteen firefighters and multiple vehicles battled the blaze.

No one was hurt, and residents of the house were able to return the next day, Saddler advised.

Cause of the blaze was said to be accidental.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows honours its firefighters

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows townhouse fire considered suspicious

fire

