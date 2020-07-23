Only two portable toilets were made available for Whonnock Lake visitors on Sunday and, one visitor said, they were dirty and filled to capacity. (THE NEWS files)

Visitors to Whonnock Lake on Sunday forced to use dirty toilets

Only two portable toilets available for visitors to the Maple Ridge beach

Dirty toilets full of feces and paper was what greeted Rodrigo Pinto when he brought his two young children to use the portable facilities at Whonnock Lake last Sunday.

Pinto, who took his family to the beach to enjoy the sunny weather, said the main bathrooms were closed at Whonnock Lake and only two portable toilets were available for the packed beach.

“To make matters worse, the bathrooms had not been cleaned in a long time and one of them was completely full of feces and paper,” said the father.

RELATED: Police investigate ‘suspicious circumstance’ at Whonnock Lake

Whonnock Lake experienced a huge increase in use, said Valoree Richmond, director of parks and facilities for the City of Maple Ridge, who confirmed they were informed on Sunday that the portable toilets had reached capacity.

“An emergency cleaning was ordered,” said Richmond.

When Golden Ears park reached capacity, people flocked to other Maple Ridge parks, including Whonnock Lake park, to enjoy the sunny weather, noted Richmond.

On Monday two new portable toilets were installed at the park, said Richmond, bringing the total amount of available toilets to four.

Richmond added that the city is currently working with the resident caretaker on a plan to open and maintain the exterior washrooms at Whonnock Hall.

“We continue to monitor our parks sites and escalate the routine cleanings and garbage pickups at these sites as the usage increases beyond the norm.”

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lakesmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border
Next story
Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Visitors to Whonnock Lake on Sunday forced to use dirty toilets

Only two portable toilets available for visitors to the Maple Ridge beach

Maple Ridge firefighters support 27th Burn Camp Kick Off

More than $200,000 has been raised to support kids camp

$1 million upgrade for paddling club going ahead

Club’s new dock and boathouse faces council’s final approval

New Haney park will honour pioneer family

Beckett Park, once Anita Place, will be completed at the end of this month

Investigation into Maple Ridge police shooting taking too long says family’s lawyer

IIO will complete it’s work soon says director

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Nelson residents leave a light on to honour dead Abbotsford officer

Candles were left in windows to remember Const. Allan Young

Man dies during BASE jump from Hope Mountain

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name, an experienced BASE jumper who passed away July 15

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

Most Read