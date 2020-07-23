Visitors to Whonnock Lake on Sunday forced to use dirty toilets

Only two portable toilets available for visitors to the Maple Ridge beach

Only two portable toilets were made available for Whonnock Lake visitors on Sunday and, one visitor said, they were dirty and filled to capacity. (THE NEWS files)

Dirty toilets full of feces and paper was what greeted Rodrigo Pinto when he brought his two young children to use the portable facilities at Whonnock Lake last Sunday.

Pinto, who took his family to the beach to enjoy the sunny weather, said the main bathrooms were closed at Whonnock Lake and only two portable toilets were available for the packed beach.

“To make matters worse, the bathrooms had not been cleaned in a long time and one of them was completely full of feces and paper,” said the father.

Whonnock Lake experienced a huge increase in use, said Valoree Richmond, director of parks and facilities for the City of Maple Ridge, who confirmed they were informed on Sunday that the portable toilets had reached capacity.

“An emergency cleaning was ordered,” said Richmond.

When Golden Ears park reached capacity, people flocked to other Maple Ridge parks, including Whonnock Lake park, to enjoy the sunny weather, noted Richmond.

On Monday two new portable toilets were installed at the park, said Richmond, bringing the total amount of available toilets to four.

Richmond added that the city is currently working with the resident caretaker on a plan to open and maintain the exterior washrooms at Whonnock Hall.

“We continue to monitor our parks sites and escalate the routine cleanings and garbage pickups at these sites as the usage increases beyond the norm.”

