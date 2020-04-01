Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C in Ridge Meadows. (Quentin Rey/Special to the News)

WEATHER: Environment Canada forecasts snow for Ridge Meadows

Wednesday will see mostly sun and cloud

Environment Canada is forecasting snow for Ridge Meadows on Wednesday.

Wet flurries and rain showers are expected to end Wednesday morning making way for sun and cloud, according to the weather agency.

READ MORE: VIDEO: RCMP bring 7 p.m. parade to front doors of Ridge Meadows Hospital

But there is about two to four centimetres of local snowfall forecasted, Environment Canada reports.

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.

Overnight weather will be partly cloudy.

Sunrise on Wednesday is 6:47 a.m. and sunset 7:42 p.m.

