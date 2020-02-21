Environment Canada reports periods of rain beginning Friday evening. (THE NEWS files)

WEATHER: Rain returns in weekend forecast for Ridge Meadows

Periods of rain are expected to begin Friday evening

The rain has made its way back into the weekend forecast for Langley, Environment Canada reports.

Friday will see mainly sunny weather with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 4 C.

Periods of rain are expected to begin Friday evening.

But they are expected to end Saturday morning.

Temperatures on Saturday will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 2 C.

Overnight weather will be mostly cloudy, but a 60 per cent chance of rain remains.

Sunday will see showers through much of the day.

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 2 C

Overnight weather will see cloudy periods.

Sunrise on Friday is at 7:10 a.m. and sunset at 5:39 p.m.

