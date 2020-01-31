Downtown Maple Ridge streets in September 2018 flood. (THE NEWS – files)

Weather watch on for Maple Ridge

Up to 30 mm, then maybe another 50 mm of rain forecast for today

This Friday is going to be soaker with Environment Canada issuing a rainfall warning and calling for up to 30 millimetres of rain this morning, followed by wind, followed by more rain tonight, possibly up to another 50 mm at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

Read more: Flooding on 224th Street

That had the City of Maple Ridge issue a flood and weather advisory Thursday, warning people about flooding along the North and South Alouette River system.

“We are recommending that citizens living in areas that are prone to flooding in high rainfall events be on alert for the next 48 hours as this weather system moves through,” the city said in its advisory.

Environment Canada updated its rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver on early Friday.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” said Environment Canada.

It said that precipation could total more than 100 mm in some parts of the region.

The rain is supposed to end on Saturday. Friday’s high is expected to hit 12 C.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Just Posted

Weather watch on for Maple Ridge

Up to 30 mm, then maybe another 50 mm of rain forecast for today

Katzie Chief voted in by acclamation in Pitt Meadows

Chief Grace George said she was humbled and delighted

GoFundMe launched for Maple Ridge toddler battling cancer

Savanna MacDonald was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on Jan. 15

BC Hydro releasing water into the South Alouette

Lowering reservoir level being done to prepare for heavy rain

Ravenous Raptors make public appearance in Maple Ridge

Raptors Ridge will bring live birds to Family Day event at Kanaka Creek Regional Park

Fashion Fridays: Quick easy fashion hacks that will really change your life

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Tourism promoters in Banff and Lake Louise have seen minimal impact so far, are monitoring situation

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Rainfall warning issued for parts of Lower Mainland

As much as 100 mm expected for parts of Metro Vancouver

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Licence will be up for review by city councils in the coming months

Most Read